Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS6:56Beam up to the Discovery Centre's after-school Space Club!

Beam up to the Discovery Centre's after-school Space Club!

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:56

At this free space program for Black, Indigenous, and young people of colour, kids have been exploring lunar curiosities and uncovering the challenges that astronauts are facing in the ground-breaking Artemis missions . The CBC's Rose Murphy dropped by to check it out.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:37

Grizzly bear attack kills couple in Banff National Park

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:48

2 grizzlies follow hikers down trail for 20 minutes in Banff National Park

CBC News Calgary

20 days ago
Duration 0:35

'This is really now getting dirty': Trump criticizes judge, trial

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 2:37

Trump's New York fraud trial shows combative defendant

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:00

North York home break-in captured on camera

CBC News Toronto

5 days ago

now