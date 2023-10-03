Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Mainstreet NS9:38How to talk to someone you may differ with during polarizing times

How to talk to someone you may differ with during polarizing times

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:38

Many people will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving in Canada this weekend, but in polarizing times, some people may dread some of the conversations around the dinner table. Guest host Preston Mulligan spoke with Gina Massulo, a professor at the University of Texas, who has spent years researching how to talk to someone you may fundamentally disagree with.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:37

Grizzly bear attack kills couple in Banff National Park

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:48

2 grizzlies follow hikers down trail for 20 minutes in Banff National Park

CBC News Calgary

20 days ago
Duration 0:35

'This is really now getting dirty': Trump criticizes judge, trial

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 2:37

Trump's New York fraud trial shows combative defendant

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:00

North York home break-in captured on camera

CBC News Toronto

5 days ago

now