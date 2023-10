Blue Jays president looks ahead as Toronto takes on the Minnesota Twins

Duration 6:57

Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro talks about what's next for the team as they face the Minnesota Twins. Shapiro says after a tough season, he's embracing the tension and anxiety of post-season play. 'You embrace all the stress that you feel this time of year, and you recognize that you actually work hard to feel that.'