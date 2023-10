Rare tidal phenomenon in Chinese river creates pec

Duration 1:18

The Qiantang River in eastern China was a sight to behold as a fish scale-shaped tide was seen forming on the water's surface. This type of tide is rare, discovered only in the past few years, and usually lasts only about a dozen minutes before fading. There was also a crossing tide — where two tides collide into each other — on the Qiantang River, creating a different but equally striking visual.