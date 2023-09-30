Content
It all started with her Hangover Soup

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Chef Swaneige Bertrand loves music, food and all things Indigenous. Through her catering company and tasting events, she celebrates Indigenous cuisines. Be it food from her own Acho Dene Koe Nation or recipes she's learned from friends from other Indigenous Nations and cultures, Swaneige uses food to educate people. But this cooking is also a part of a greater goal: to keep Indigenous folks of all generations connected to their cultures.

