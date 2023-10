Young and old pick up paddles and get active at U.S. National Mall

News

Duration 1:23

A patch of the National Mall in Washington was temporarily transformed to host several pickleball courts last week, allowing people of all ages and experience levels to take part and try their hand — and paddles — for a bout of fun. Pickleball is currently the fastest growing sport in the U.S., and its low bar of entry makes it easy for the elderly to participate and maintain an active lifestyle.