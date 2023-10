Former enforcer Chris Nilan seeking answers about hockey's impact on his brain

News

There's a reason he was known as 'Knuckles.' Over his 13-year NHL career, former Montreal Canadien Chris Nilan fought more than 300 times. Now, he wants to know more about the impact of those brawls. He's joined the Hope Study, run by Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Centre, hoping to learn more about the condition that can only be diagnosed after death.