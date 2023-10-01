Content
Story of Japanese-Canadian picture bride comes to Montreal's Segal Centre

Actress and writer Julie Tamiko Manning brings a little-known story to the Segal stage from Japanese-Canadian history. It's about a real-life Japanese woman who came to B.C. as a picture bride, knowing nothing of her future husband but his photo.

