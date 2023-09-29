Filmmaker Brandon Boyd on his next film and how his pitch for it won $10,000 | CBC.ca Loaded
Mainstreet NS10:02Filmmaker Brandon Boyd on his next film and how his pitch for it won $10,000
Filmmaker Brandon Boyd on his next film and how his pitch for it won $10,000
5 days ago
Radio
Duration 10:02
Brandon Boyd's documentary pitch won The Launch's Pitch Contest at the Lunenburg Doc Fest. Boyd is an independent filmmaker from Halifax, who is autistic, spoke to us about the experience and the musician who is the subject of the documentary.