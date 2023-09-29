Content
Filmmaker Brandon Boyd on his next film and how his pitch for it won $10,000

  • 5 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:02

Brandon Boyd's documentary pitch won The Launch's Pitch Contest at the Lunenburg Doc Fest. Boyd is an independent filmmaker from Halifax, who is autistic, spoke to us about the experience and the musician who is the subject of the documentary.

