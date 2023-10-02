The best true crime podcasts this October

Radio

Duration 53:04

<p>For years, Alana Chen harbored a deep secret. As a teen, she confessed to her priest that she was attracted to women. She was told to never tell her parents, and over the next seven years, Alana received conversion therapy in secret. </p><p><br></p><p>Her story is told in the new podcast Dear Alana. Host Simon Kent Fung joins us to talk about the series.</p><p><br></p><p>That and more great new true crime on this week's episode.</p><p><br></p><p><strong>Featuring:</strong> <a href="https://alphabetboys.xyz/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Alphabet Boys</a>, <a href="https://dearalana.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Dear Alana</a>, <a href="https://www.cbc.ca/listen/cbc-podcasts/1399-crime-story" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Crime Story</a>, <a href="https://www.cbc.ca/radio/sks" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Someone Knows Something</a>, <a href="https://www.buzzsprout.com/1112270" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">You're Wrong About </a></p><p><br></p><p>For more info on everything on today's episode, head to <a href="cbc.ca/podcastplaylist" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.</a></p><p><br></p><p>Get in touch! Email us at <a href="mailto:podcastplaylist@cbc.ca" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">podcastplaylist@cbc.ca</a></p>