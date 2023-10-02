Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Podcast Playlist53:04The best true crime podcasts this October

The best true crime podcasts this October

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:04

<p>For years, Alana Chen harbored a deep secret. As a teen, she confessed to her priest that she was attracted to women. She was told to never tell her parents, and over the next seven years, Alana received conversion therapy in secret.&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>Her story is told in the new podcast Dear Alana. Host Simon Kent Fung joins us to talk about the series.</p><p><br></p><p>That and more great new true crime on this week's episode.</p><p><br></p><p><strong>Featuring:</strong> <a href="https://alphabetboys.xyz/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Alphabet Boys</a>, <a href="https://dearalana.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Dear Alana</a>, <a href="https://www.cbc.ca/listen/cbc-podcasts/1399-crime-story" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Crime Story</a>, <a href="https://www.cbc.ca/radio/sks" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Someone Knows Something</a>, <a href="https://www.buzzsprout.com/1112270" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">You're Wrong About </a></p><p><br></p><p>For more info on everything on today's episode, head to <a href="cbc.ca/podcastplaylist" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.</a></p><p><br></p><p>Get in touch! Email us at <a href="mailto:podcastplaylist@cbc.ca" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">podcastplaylist@cbc.ca</a></p>

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:55

All about Orange Shirt Day

Kids Explains

13 days ago
Duration 0:15

Blissful black bear blows bubbles in backyard pond

CBC News BC

3 days ago
Duration 1:16

#The Moment a rare dumbo octopus was spotted in the deep sea

The National

23 hours ago
Duration 2:02

How did Ukrainian who fought with Nazis end up in Canada?

The National

3 days ago
Duration 12:03

Revelations from an excavation near a former residential school

The National

4 days ago

now