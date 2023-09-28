Content
Former OPP detective and now police foundations teacher publishes his first novel

Former OPP detective and now police foundations teacher publishes his first novel

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:27

<p>David Lalonde is a former OPP officer and police foundations teacher. He recently published his first novel. It's a northern Ontario fictional mystery with the title Death of a Millionaire. We reached out to David Lalonde to find out more about him and his new book.</p>

