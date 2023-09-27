Content
Program aimed at making air travel more inclusive takes flight again

Autism Aviators is launching again, in partnership with Nova Scotia's two commercial airports, after being grounded since the pandemic. We ask Cynthia Carroll with Autism Nova Scotia to talk about how the program helps ease some of the stressors for travellers with autism.

now