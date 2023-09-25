Content
Breakaway4:59Sherbrooke, Que., animal shelter receiving more pets than it can accept

Sherbrooke, Que., animal shelter receiving more pets than it can accept

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 4:59

The Refuge Le Chateau animal shelter in Sherbrooke says it is getting up to 40 requests a day. The shelter says it is overwhelmed and is struggling to get their hands on the resources they need to care for an increasing amount of abandoned animals.

