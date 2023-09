Old Thom and friends get social with Grand Manan family

News

Duration 0:59

The Bensons were cruising about 40 kilometres off Grand Manan when they spotted a large number of dolphins. After switching off the boat to watch, the family got a surprise — and close — encounter with New Brunswick's favourite orca whale, Old Thom. A once in a million trip? This was the third time this year Old Thom has visited the Bensons in the Bay of Fundy.