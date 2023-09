Auger-Aliassime, Shelton move Team World to the brink of Laver Cup title

Sports

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and American Ben Shelton of Team World beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and France's Gael Monfils of Team Europe 7-5, 6-4 to put Team World up 10-2 at the Laver Cup. Team World needs one more win on Sunday to retain the Laver Cup title.