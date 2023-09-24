Montreal writer gives mythological women Sita and Helen a voice of their own in new graphic novel

Content
All in a Weekend13:35Montreal writer gives mythological women Sita and Helen a voice of their own in new graphic novel

  • 12 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:35

We speak with Shailee Rajak, a Montreal writer who gives the stories of Sita and Helen in Hindu and Greek mythology another perspective in a new graphic novel. Rajak is part of the upcoming Garden of Literary Delights, a showcase of South Asian-Canadian writers.

now