All in a Weekend11:52Comedian Rodney Ramsey starts his French Standup Career With "Wronglais" and Maybe Finally Learns French!

Comedian Rodney Ramsey starts his French Standup Career With "Wronglais" and Maybe Finally Learns French!

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:52

We speak with comedian Rodney Ramsey, born and raised in Montreal who has a successful career in English. He talks about finally taking the leap to build up his confidence in speaking French by doing a whole standup routine in French and performing in a show with comedians who are also performing in French for the first time.

