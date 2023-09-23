Comedian Rodney Ramsey starts his French Standup Career With "Wronglais" and Maybe Finally Learns French!

We speak with comedian Rodney Ramsey, born and raised in Montreal who has a successful career in English. He talks about finally taking the leap to build up his confidence in speaking French by doing a whole standup routine in French and performing in a show with comedians who are also performing in French for the first time.