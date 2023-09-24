Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What On Earth54:03Parks and Reclamation: Indigenous-led climate solutions

Parks and Reclamation: Indigenous-led climate solutions

  • 22 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:03

Sound near Tofino is known for the War in the Woods, a fight over old growth logging. Reporter Emily Vance takes us there to learn about the ways First Nations are re-asserting leadership when it comes to conservation on their traditional territories. Meet Melina Laboucan-Massimo, What On Earth’s new Indigenous-led climate solutions columnist. And – marking a year since Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Canada’s east coast, Paul Landry in New Brunswick explains why community support is key to surviving the next storm.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:44

Bear cubs play tag around backyard pool

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Duration 0:22

India says Canada has reputation as ‘safe haven’ for terrorists, criminals

World

2 days ago
Duration 2:27

South African firefighters say farewell to Canada with traditional dance

British Columbia

9 hours ago
Duration 0:42

Eyewitnesses describe police incident in Coquitlam

CBC News BC

9 hours ago
Duration 1:00

Canada's India allegations 'something we take seriously': White House

CBC News

1 day ago

now