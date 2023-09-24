Parks and Reclamation: Indigenous-led climate solutions

Radio

Duration 54:03

Sound near Tofino is known for the War in the Woods, a fight over old growth logging. Reporter Emily Vance takes us there to learn about the ways First Nations are re-asserting leadership when it comes to conservation on their traditional territories. Meet Melina Laboucan-Massimo, What On Earth’s new Indigenous-led climate solutions columnist. And – marking a year since Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Canada’s east coast, Paul Landry in New Brunswick explains why community support is key to surviving the next storm.