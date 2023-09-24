Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What On Earth13:48Meet What On Earth's new Indigenous-led climate solutions columnist

Meet What On Earth's new Indigenous-led climate solutions columnist

  • 22 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:48

Melina Laboucan-Massimo shares stories of Indigenous clean energy projects and other climate solutions spearheaded by Indigenous communities. We start by hearing about the solar project she led in her own community, the Lubicon Cree Nation in Northern Alberta, and why it's a "beacon of hope" after a devastating oil spill.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:44

Bear cubs play tag around backyard pool

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Duration 0:22

India says Canada has reputation as ‘safe haven’ for terrorists, criminals

World

2 days ago
Duration 2:27

South African firefighters say farewell to Canada with traditional dance

British Columbia

9 hours ago
Duration 0:42

Eyewitnesses describe police incident in Coquitlam

CBC News BC

9 hours ago
Duration 1:00

Canada's India allegations 'something we take seriously': White House

CBC News

1 day ago

now