Meet What On Earth's new Indigenous-led climate solutions columnist
What On Earth13:48Meet What On Earth's new Indigenous-led climate solutions columnist
Meet What On Earth's new Indigenous-led climate solutions columnist
22 hours
Duration 13:48
Melina Laboucan-Massimo shares stories of Indigenous clean energy projects and other climate solutions spearheaded by Indigenous communities. We start by hearing about the solar project she led in her own community, the Lubicon Cree Nation in Northern Alberta, and why it's a "beacon of hope" after a devastating oil spill.