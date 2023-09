RCMP officer Dean Lerat honoured for his DNA efforts to trace history and reunite families

News

Duration 2:56

Dean Lerat has created extensive family trees in the Treaty 4 area of Saskatchewan. He usually helps families who are Sixties Scoop and residential school survivors connect to family — so far helping over 15 families. Rachael Lerat reached out for help and later learned two acquaintances would be revealed as brothers.