Learning to ride a bike — at 68

Radio

Duration 11:57

In Vancouver, the Newcomer Bike Mentorship Program plays matchmaker, helping new arrivals in the city get to know their way around by cycling with some help from local volunteers. When 68-year-old Masha Permyakov moved to Vancouver, she wanted to get to know her new city by biking around town. But before she could go for a spin around the city's Seawall, she would first have to learn how to ride a bike — with a little guidance from her mentor, Joanne Thember.