How do we talk about inclusive education?

Radio

Duration 25:13

This week, hundreds gathered in the city, to protest sex education and LGBTQ rights — and many counter protested, to show their support for LGBTQ youth. In this episode we look at the actual program people are divided over and explore how we talk about inclusive education. Alexandra Marshall, education co-ordinator at the fYrefly Institute for Gender and Sexual Diversity in the Faculty of Education at the U of A, helps us move the conversation forward.