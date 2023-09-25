Nana aba Duncan, Garvia Bailey and Hannah Sung started a podcast company

Radio

Duration 53:34

Media Girlfriends began in 2016 as a podcast hosted by Nana aba Duncan, where in each episode she spoke with other women working in media. Today, it has evolved into a full-fledged podcast production company, which Duncan created along with co-founders Garvia Bailey and Hannah Sung. Today, Nana aba, Garvia and Hannah come on the show to tell us about their journey, and share their favourite podcasts. Featuring: Humans Of The House, Authentic: The Story of Tablo, You Didn't See Nothin, Shameless Acquisition Target. For links and more info on all the podcasts featured in this episode, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.