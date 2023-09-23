Content
Amazon First Novel Award winner Jasmine Sealy on her debut book

  • 21 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:17

The author reimagines the mythical figure of Calypso in her award-winning novel, The Island of Forgetting. Set in Barbados, the story follows a family over four generations as they run a beachfront hotel amidst the ever-changing tourism industry.

