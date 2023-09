Sawyer Nicholson is a young running sensation with Olympic-sized dreams | Athletics North

Duration 4:46

Sawyer Nicholson is just 11-years-old, but is winning 5km races against adults. She came into the studio a day after setting an impressive new 5K personal-best time of 18 minutes and 19 seconds. We asked her all about how she got into running, who inspires her, and her Olympic dreams.