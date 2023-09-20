Ontario students are learning cursive. But what about Quebec?

Content
It's September, school is in session. And for Grade 3 students in Ontario, that means uniform cursive writing classes. Graziella Pettinati is a document examiner and a cursive trainer in Quebec. She's trying to bring the handwriting style to students here.

