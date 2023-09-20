Kitchener's Loren Gabel is making history being drafted to the new Professional Women's Hockey League

Radio

Duration 5:27

Kitchener's Loren Gabel has been drafted to the newly formed Professional Women's Hockey League. Gabel will be playing for Boston games begin in January. he league has three teams in Canada, and three in the U.S. She tells The Morning Edition what the league means to the sport and to young hockey players.