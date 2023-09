'Mondo' keeps raising the bar, Warholm CAN be beat & Gudaf Tsegay breaks 5,000m WR | Athletics North

Duration 4:43

The Diamond League Final gave us two World Records, and a few surprises. Noah Lyles & Sha'Carri Richardson failed to copy & paste their 100m Worlds results and Karsten Warholm was overtaken in the 400mH by Rai Benjamin. This, and more in this episode of Athletics North.