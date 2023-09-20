Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Daybreak Montreal12:39A visit to Q-Bec Café, Montreal coffee roasters since 1975

A visit to Q-Bec Café, Montreal coffee roasters since 1975

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:39

Since 1975, Q-Bec Café has been getting LaSalle coffee lovers their morning cup. Daybreak's Rebecca Ugolini speaks to the family behind the business, and speaks about the Quebec coffee roasting industry with the co-owner of Café Barista Microtorréfacteur.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:47

Trudeau says 'credible allegations' link India to killing of Sikh leader in Canada

Politics News

2 days ago
Duration 0:15

Transport truck in flames on QEW in Hamilton

CBC News Hamilton

1 day ago
Duration 0:48

2 grizzlies follow hikers down trail for 20 minutes in Banff National Park

CBC News Calgary

6 days ago
Duration 5:55

What led Canada to accuse India of role in Sikh leader’s death

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:57

Protesters, counter-protesters line Wellington Street over LGBTQ rights in schools

CBC News Ottawa

3 hours ago

now