Calls for public inquiry into India's alleged involvement in Sikh leader's death, as India rejects allegations

Duration 13:00

Balraj Singh Nijjar, son of murdered Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, says he was surprised when he heard Ottawa's allegations that agents of the Indian government were involved in his father’s death — allegations India has rejected. Protests calling for a public inquiry into India's alleged interference are being planned in several cities next week, including in Vancouver.