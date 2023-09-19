The Bridge remembers Canadian playwright, David Fennario

Content
The Bridge54:00The Bridge remembers Canadian playwright, David Fennario

  • 22 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Verdun's hometown hero, David Fennario, was considered a revolutionary Canadian playwright when, in 1979, his bilingual play Balconville was presented at the Centaur Theatre. The work told the story of working class Francos and Anglos living side by side in the late 70s, in a southwest neighbourhood of Montreal. It went on to gain global acclaim. Fennario continued to produce theatre work, write poetry, perform, and be politically engaged in Quebec. In honour of his passing on Sept. 16, 2023, we revisit this episode of The Bridge from 2019 with David Fennario at his home.

