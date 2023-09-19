This Canadian dude-dog duo will be featured 6 times in the 2024 Guinness World Records book

A Canadian man and his dog have broken several Guinness World Records, including farthest flying disc throw caught by a dog and the longest flying disc throw and catch on ice skates. Rob McLeod and his dog, Sailor, will be featured six times in the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records book.