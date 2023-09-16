At 6 foot 4 inches, light designer, Chris Wardell has also played a leaf on stage

Content
The Bridge54:00At 6 foot 4 inches, light designer, Chris Wardell has also played a leaf on stage

We're trying something a little different on The Bridge: we're speaking with the kind of artist who works behind the scenes. In his case, Chris Wardell, is behind the lighting board and is the head venue technician at the Segal Center for Performing Arts. Chris says it's a good thing to not receive any comment - or even a compliment - for lighting work. It means it just blended into the storytelling of -hopefully- a good performance!

