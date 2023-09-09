Big Fight, Little Chinatown: a story by filmmaker Karen Cho

Montreal filmmaker Karen Cho's documentary "Big Fight, Little Chinatown" unpacks the history of some of the key Chinatowns in North America, including Montreal. At the center of the film's storytelling, those historic neighbourhoods are engaged in the same fight with the respective government officials and real estate investors in their cities: fighting to keep their community together by protect the areas from gentrification and erasure. The Chinatown in Montreal is the city's second oldest neighbourhood. And since the making of the film, and while it was touring festivals and now screening in communities, a central part of Montreal's Chinatown was given heritage status! And for Karen Cho there's more to do using art as a tool to revitalize historic neighbourhoods.