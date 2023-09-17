‘The last barrel’: Alberta premier backs oil as world warms

Radio

Duration 43:12

Danielle Smith has a plan to reach net zero by 2050, only it doesn’t involve moving away from oil and gas production. Laura asks her how she plans to get to carbon neutrality by 2050, and her snub of Ottawa's plan. And people across the country are on a mission to plant millions of trees, even as wildfires decimate forests in Canada. A documentary on what drives them, and what’s standing in the way.