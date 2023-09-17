Content
Tapestry14:12Mixing music and ministry

Mixing music and ministry

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 14:12

Bryce Thompson, also known as Bryce G, is a professional DJ who shares how his new-found faith was in direct conflict with his music, until he discovered how to remix them together. Music in order: Sade - "Your Love Is King" Mac Dre - "Feelin' Myself" E-40 - "Tell Me When to Go" Keak Da Sneak - "Super Hyphy" Earth, Wind & Fire - "September" Anita Baker - "Giving You The Best That I Got" Patrice Rushen - "Forget Me Nots" Bryce G Remix featuring Fred Hammond - "This Is the Day" and E-40 - "Tell Me When to Go"

