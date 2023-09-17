Mixing music and ministry

Bryce Thompson, also known as Bryce G, is a professional DJ who shares how his new-found faith was in direct conflict with his music, until he discovered how to remix them together.
Music in order:
Sade - "Your Love Is King"
Mac Dre - "Feelin' Myself"
E-40 - "Tell Me When to Go"
Keak Da Sneak - "Super Hyphy"
Earth, Wind & Fire - "September"
Anita Baker - "Giving You The Best That I Got"
Patrice Rushen - "Forget Me Nots"
Bryce G Remix featuring Fred Hammond - "This Is the Day" and E-40 - "Tell Me When to Go"