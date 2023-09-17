Religion — the remix

Where do people turn to when they turn away from religion? Everything from skin care routines to dance parties with theologian Tara Isabella Burton and DJ Bryce G.
Music in order:
Sade - "Your Love Is King"
Mac Dre - "Feelin' Myself"
E-40 - "Tell Me When to Go"
Keak Da Sneak - "Super Hyphy"
Earth, Wind & Fire - "September"
Anita Baker - "Giving You The Best That I Got"
Patrice Rushen - "Forget Me Nots"
Bryce G Remix featuring Fred Hammond - "This Is the Day" and E-40 - "Tell Me When to Go"