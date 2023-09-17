Content
Tapestry53:42Religion — the remix

Religion — the remix

  1 day
  • Radio
  Duration 53:42

Where do people turn to when they turn away from religion? Everything from skin care routines to dance parties with theologian Tara Isabella Burton and DJ Bryce G. A look at how people are remixing their connections to religion – from self-care to music — with theologian Tara Isabella Burton and DJ Bryce G. Music in order: Sade - "Your Love Is King" Mac Dre - "Feelin' Myself" E-40 - "Tell Me When to Go" Keak Da Sneak - "Super Hyphy" Earth, Wind & Fire - "September" Anita Baker - "Giving You The Best That I Got" Patrice Rushen - "Forget Me Nots" Bryce G Remix featuring Fred Hammond - "This Is the Day" and E-40 - "Tell Me When to Go"

