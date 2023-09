In The Key of C

Radio

Duration 54:00

We hit the streets to explore your fashion choices in the waning days of summer. Then, we head to Thunder Bay to hear about what's up at Wake The Giant. And, of course, there'll be a whole bunch of music in the show! You'll hear songs from Sara Kae, Terra Lighfoot, Alvvays, Boston Levi, Myles Tulloch and lots more.