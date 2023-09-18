Ear Hustle's Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor on podcasting from prison

Duration 53:30

Ear Hustle, co-hosted by Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods, got its start in 2017 by documenting life inside California's San Quentin State Prison. When the show launched, Earlonne was an inmate at San Quentin, serving a sentence of 31 years to life for attempted second-degree robbery. Nigel is a visual artist and university professor who got involved with San Quentin as a volunteer. In November of 2018, Earlonne's sentence was commuted after 21 years, and he now co-hosts the podcast from the outside. Ear Hustle launched their latest season earlier this month, and Nigel and Earlonne joined Leah from their studio in San Francisco to share a few of their favourite podcasts. Plus, they give us a sneak peek at their new season, where they speak to women incarcerated in the California Institution for Women. Featuring: Ear Hustle, Wrongful Conviction, Everything Is Alive For links and more info, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.