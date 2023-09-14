Come along on Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School's Amazing Race! | CBC.ca Loaded
Up North6:59Come along on Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School's Amazing Race!
2 days ago
Duration 6:59
We're heading to the Thunder Bay Marina to check out an Amazing Race for students attending Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School. They just arrived in the city, and it's a chance to get to know their new community ahead of the Wake the Giant festival.