Maggie’s, one of oldest sex worker justice organizations has shut down

Here and Now Toronto5:46Maggie’s, one of oldest sex worker justice organizations has shut down

  • 4 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 5:46

Maggie’s Toronto has shut down for the foreseeable future after a fire tore through their offices over the weekend. The local institution is one of this country’s oldest sex worker justice organizations. Ellie Ade Kur is the executive director of Maggie’s Toronto Sex Worker Action Project. She spoke with us on the show.

now