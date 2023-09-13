Maggie’s, one of oldest sex worker justice organizations has shut down | CBC.ca Loaded
Maggie’s, one of oldest sex worker justice organizations has shut down
4 days ago
Duration 5:46
Maggie’s Toronto has shut down for the foreseeable future after a fire tore through their offices over the weekend. The local institution is one of this country’s oldest sex worker justice organizations. Ellie Ade Kur is the executive director of Maggie’s Toronto Sex Worker Action Project. She spoke with us on the show.