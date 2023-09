These muskets were underwater for 150 years. It took 12 years to save them

Duration 3:32

When Donna Teasdale opened the lid of an old crate that had been hauled up in a fishing net, she knew she had caught a big one. Twenty big ones, in fact. It was a case of Enfield muskets from the time of the U.S. Civil War. But for anyone to appreciate the incredible find, Teasdale would have to keep them from falling apart.