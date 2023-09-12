On Your Mind: How to help those struggling with mental health

September is suicide awareness month. Approximately 12 people die by suicide each day — about 4,500 deaths a year. Registered clinical counsellor Lawrence Sheppard joined CBC’s Stephen Quinn for the radio segment On Your Mind to talk about what can be done to help people struggling with their mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: Talk Suicide Canada: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text between 4 p.m. and midnight ET). Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), live chat counselling on the website. Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre.