What goes into making the perfect glass of wine?

Radio

Duration 14:35

Seeing your wine on the menu of one Quebec's best restaurants is something many Canadian wineries hope for. Winemaker Michal Mosny and his business partners Terry David Mulligan and Jason Priestley were in Quebec City recently to present their creation - Q&A- to customers of the Château Frontenac. Allison Van Rassel spoke with them.