Why ‘sticky fingers’ are this knight’s nightmare

Duration 1:19

Sir Thomas of Strathcona, also known as Tom Yohemas of Edmonton, clanked into the Radio Active studio to tell host Jessica Ng to talk about medieval history, weaponry, and what it takes for a knight to get dressed before battle (or an interview) - all subjects he’ll be covering in a new, sold-out workshop at the Edmonton Public Library.