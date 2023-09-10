Content
Montreal's Beanduck Productions drops trailer for Comedium web series

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:47

A Montreal production company is hoping to get funding to start filming a web series about a comedian who speaks with the dead. Co-producer Beatrice Warner discusses the process and struggle to get the series off the ground.

now