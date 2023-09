‘Absolutely essential’ firm that kept critical eye on N.L. Hydro — and Muskrat Falls — severs ties with PUB

Duration 0:33

Advocate Ron Penney says it’s “very unfortunate” that Liberty Consulting Group has departed from its advisory role with the Public Utilities Board. Penney, a former high-ranking public servant who chairs the Muskrat Falls Concerned Citizens Coalition, says he was shocked by the announcement.