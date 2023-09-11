Was Jar Jar Binks misunderstood? And more great new podcasts for fall

Duration 53:41

Jar Jar Binks became one of the most polarizing figures in cinematic history when he debuted in the 1999 movie Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. He was so hated that it sparked a viral, decades-long internet hate campaign. The Redemption of Jar Jar Binks is a new series that explores what this story can teach us about today. Host Dylan Marron joins us to tell us more about the show. Plus – men open up about body image. We’ll hear from Mark Pagán, the host of Other Men Need Help, about how the standards of masculinity affect all of us. All that and more on this week's show. Featuring: The Redemption Of Jar Jar Binks, Other Men Need Help, Hang Up For links and more info on everything on this episode, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.