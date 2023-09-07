UN official compares temporary foreign worker program to modern slavery | CBC.ca Loaded
Breakaway8:26UN official compares temporary foreign worker program to modern slavery
UN official compares temporary foreign worker program to modern slavery
2 days ago
Radio
Duration 8:26
A United Nations official is calling on the Canadian government to make critical changes to its temporary foreign worker program. Breakaway host Alison Brunette speaks with Jasmin Chabot, the co-ordinator of temporary foreign worker projects with Actions Interculturelles, a non-profit organization in Sherbrooke, Que.