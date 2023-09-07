Content
Breakaway8:26UN official compares temporary foreign worker program to modern slavery

UN official compares temporary foreign worker program to modern slavery

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:26

A United Nations official is calling on the Canadian government to make critical changes to its temporary foreign worker program. Breakaway host Alison Brunette speaks with Jasmin Chabot, the co-ordinator of temporary foreign worker projects with Actions Interculturelles, a non-profit organization in Sherbrooke, Que.

