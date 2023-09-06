Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North8:58Get to know OKAN, featured performers at Jazz Sudbury

Get to know OKAN, featured performers at Jazz Sudbury

  • 4 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:58

They're both from Cuba and even attended the same school, but it wasn't until they moved to Canada that Elizabeth Rodriguez & Magdelys Savigne met, formed a band - and fell in love. We'll meet the duo behind OKAN and hear what audiences in Sudbury can expect from their performance at Place Des Arts this weekend.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 3:09

Chinese destroyers confront Canadian warship in waters off Taiwan

The National

2 days ago
Duration 7:23

Video footage shows Ahmo's last minutes

CBC News Manitoba

20 hours ago
Duration 2:00

CBC finds Toronto man's stolen car in West Africa

CBC News

4 days ago
Duration 2:48

Paying attention to Hurricane Lee and its potential path

CBC News Nova Scotia

21 hours ago
Duration 1:48

Jimmy Fallon apologizes to Tonight Show staff for toxic work culture

The National

17 hours ago

now